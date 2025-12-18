Snicko controversy continues in Ashes as England's Jamie Smith given out despite clear gap; ‘third quality technology’

The controversy surrounding “Snicko” technology intensified during the third Ashes 2025 Test at Adelaide Oval. England’s Jamie Smith became the latest player caught in a DRS (Decision Review System) dispute on Thursday. This follows a similar incident on Day 1 involving Australia’s Alex Carey on the first day of the match.

The drama unfolded in the 46th over of England’s first innings. Facing a short ball from Australian captain Pat Cummins, Smith attempted a pull shot but appeared to miss. On-field umpire Nitin Menon consulted with the square-leg umpire before asking third umpire Chris Gaffaney to review the play.

The Snicko technology revealed a spike after the ball had passed the bat, but there is a clear gap between the bat and the ball. Gaffaney went with what he saw on Snicko as the OUT signal flashed on the big screen. Smith walked back in utter disappointment while Stokes stood alone in the middle, helpless with his head down. Smith scored 22 runs off 26 balls.

Smith's controversial dismissal on Day 2 came after Australia's Alex Carey himself benefited controversially from the technology on his way to a hundred on the first day of the Test match. Carey was given not out with Snicko failing to catch the spike, which appeared to be a clear edge.

The Australian wicketkeeper-batter stood his ground after the on-field umpires ruled him not out. Although England reviewed the decision, the original decision was upheld.

Fans fume over Jamie Smith's dismissal The decision didn't go well with the fans as they took to social media to slam the technology. “Jamie Smith was clearly not out. We can clearly see a spike appeared in Snicko after the ball passed the bat. Poor Umpiring. Australia is cheating as always. Using third-quality technology. Cheaters Remain Cheaters Forever. Ban Australia,” wrote an user.

"It is almost cheating now with this Snicko, ICC need to grow some and order Ultra Edge Hawk Eye technology to be mandatory around the world. Jamie Smith's pictures show nothing where the ball is near the bat, nothing.... Australia putting pressure on the Umpires shouldn't happen either. The Ump didn't give a signal to say Out or not out and sent it upstairs....," said another.

CA boss Todd Greenberg criticises Snicko Earlier Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg blasted the Snicko technology, saying the game's governing body in the country was seeking answers for the controversial decision.

"It certainly caused me some heartburn because the whole idea of technology is to take away the clanger or the howler,” Greenberg said. “From what I can understand having dug into it last night and this morning is human error.

“There’s two human errors there - one is the actual decision from the umpire and then there’s supposed to be a fail-safe with the technology and it didn’t happen,” he added.

“In my view it’s not good enough. We’re asking a lot of questions of the provider through the broadcasters and we’re hoping to get some answers so we can be assured it won’t happen again.”