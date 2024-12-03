Gujarat wicket-keeper batter Urvil Patel looks to be on a mission to show IPL franchises that they made a blunder in not picking him during the recently concluded IPL Auction. During a Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy match against Uttarakhand today , Urvil played a crucial 115 run knock off just 41 deliveries which ensured that Gujarat won the match with 41 balls to spare.

Urvil's century on Tuesday came off just 36 balls, and his innings, in general, were laced with 11 sixes and 8 boundaries. This is 2nd ton by the 26 year in around a week after he broke Rishabh Pant's six year old record for quickest T20 century by an Indian. During a match between Tripura and Gujarat, Urvil had smashed a 28-ball century, with 12 sixes and 7 boundaries, to help his team to a comfortable 8 wicket victory.

Snubbed in IPL, Urvil sets up T20 World record: Urvil has also become the first batter in T20 cricket to hit two centuries in less than 40 deliveries. The milestone comes right after the IPL 2025 Mega auctions where the young batter was snubbed by all the 10 IPL franchises.

Notably, Urvil was picked by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2024 season at a price of ₹20 lakh but the batter did not get an opportunity to play in any of the 14 matches. Subsequently, the 26 year old wasn't retained by GT and none of the franchises showed any interest in him at a base price of ₹30 lakh.