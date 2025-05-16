‘So so special…’: Rohit Sharma's first reaction after parents unveil Wankhede stand in his honour | Watch

Rohit Sharma has been immortalised at the Wankhede stadium after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) held a ceremony to unveil a new stand in his honour on Friday, 16 May.

Hitman, as Sharma is fondly known, was present at the ceremony along with the who's who of cricket administration and politics such as former BCCI president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Also present were his family members, including his wife, Ritika, and his parents.

Sharma's parents, along with Fadnavis, inaugurated the stand to cheers from the crowd present.

So special, says Rohit Sharma The former India Test captain spoke at the ceremony and paid his gratitude to all involved.

He said: “I would like to thank everyone who has come here to make this event so so special for all of us (his family). What is going to happen today, I have never dreamed of. As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India.

"No one thinks of this... For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game... I cannot express it in words... This is also special as I am still playing. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format.” Watch the full video here:

‘Young boy from Borivali’ Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani took to social media to congratulate Sharma for being honoured by the MCA.

In a video posted by the MI side on X, Ambani said: "Rohit, congratulations! A young boy from Borivali who now has his name on one of the most iconic world venues of cricket - Wankhede stadium.

"From representing Mumbai state to going on to playing and leading our country, to of course being an absolute legend for us at Mumbai Indians…this is something that can inspire a whole new generation.

"From a young boy in Borivali to being one of the best cricketers of the world, congratulations on a fantastic achievement. I can't wait to walk out for our last home game for this season in the Wankhede with your name on the stand.

“Congratulations and best wishes!”

Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the greatest Indian batters in the recent past and this honour at the Wankhede stadium is well deserved.

Sharma, who recently retired from Test cricket, has scored 19,700 runs in 499 matches with 49 centuries to his name in all formats. He holds the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket, after he scored a sensational 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

MI still have two matches left in IPL 2025 and currently sit fourth in the standings with 14 points from 12 matches.