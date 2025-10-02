Social media can’t keep calm as Mohammed Siraj destroys West Indies’ batting order in IND vs WI 1st Test match

Mohammed Siraj showed his class in the first Test against the West Indies with a stunning spell of fast bowling. In the IND vs WI Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On Day 1, Siraj picked up 4 crucial wickets, breaking the backbone of the batting line-up. Siraj almost claimed a fifer when Justin Greaves was given out LBW. However, a review overturned the decision.

The delivery was full and straight, angling into the pads. But, ball tracking revealed it was missing the leg stump.

Even without that wicket, Siraj’s dominance was evident. Miyan tore through the West Indies top order. The pacer removed Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a duck, then struck again to dismiss Alick Athanaze and Brandon King in quick succession.

Siraj was on fire. He claimed his 4th wicket by dismissing captain Roston Chase for 24. Siraj now holds the record of the most test wickets (31) in 2025.

After winning the toss, the West Indies chose to bat first. At the time of writing this article, the visitors are 150/8 after 40 overs. Jasprit Bumrah took 2 wickets while Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar claimed 1 each.

Social media hails Siraj Mohammed Siraj’s 35/4 in 12 overs kept social media talking. One of the first posts hailing the bowler’s efforts came from former India pacer Irfan Pathan.

“The growth of Mohammed Siraj has been heartening to see. He never seems to be tired of bowling, which is his biggest strength,” Pathan wrote.

“Siraj is rewriting the script of Test cricket in 2025—his fourth wicket just proves he’s not just a bowler, he’s a force of nature!” wrote a social media user.

“In white ball, in red ball, in Australia, in England, in South Africa, on flat decks, on slow decks, on turners, on green tops, with the new ball, with the old ball, in the powerplay, in the middle overs, there is only one guy who mastered it all, and it is MOHAMMAD SIRAJ OFFICIAL,” came from another social media user.

One user commented, “Never went to the NCA. No crying on workload management. Never did PR. Does not rely on tailenders to get wickets. Can play 5 back-to-back test matches without getting injured. No arrogance and self-obsession of thinking he is the fittest/best. Siraj is always there for India.”