Social media reacts as Sanjay Manjrekar calls India’s no-handshake policy ‘silly’: ‘Keep your opinion to yourself’

Sanjay Manjrekar created a stir on social media after calling India’s no handshake policy with Pakistan ‘silly’. His tweet ahead of the IND vs PAK cricket match in the T20 World Cup 2026 on 15 February garnered strong reactions on social media.

“This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all,” Manjrekar wrote.

“Imagine shaking hands with players who posted stories against the Indian army and the victims after the Pahalgam incident. Playing or not is the board's decision but players can decide if they want to shake hands or not. Keep your opinion to yourself,” wrote one of them.

“Sports cannot be separated from national sentiment. If the players feel this is the right way to show solidarity with our armed forces, we should respect their choice. Respect is earned, not mandated,” commented another.

Another user wrote, “Did you say even a single word when Pakistani players openly disrespected India through their social media posts? Or does your outrage only work in one direction?”

“Stop selectively preaching about ‘sportsmanship’ when it suits your narrative. Apply the same standards to everyone. Blind outrage without logic doesn’t make you principled, it just makes you inconsistent…. Sometimes, just make sense, Sanjay,” the user added.

“We know that you are hurt as you aren’t part of the panel of commentators. Trying hard to stay relevant, huh?” came from another user.

However, others supported the former cricketer.

“Sanjay is absolutely right. If you step onto the field, you respect the game. Refusing handshakes looks petty, not powerful. Cricket is bigger than ego and politics. Either play with full sportsmanship or don’t preach about the spirit of the game at all,” posted one of them.

“Well said, Sanjay! It looks like a school-kids' rivalry. Either you play or you don't, nothing in between!” posted another.

Another user wrote, “Agreed. If your nationalism is so high, then don’t share the ground with them at all. If you are sharing the ground, there shouldn’t be any issue with shaking hands.”

“For money, you can set your nationalism aside and play the match with them, and then use this cheap tactic of not shaking hands to impress no one,” the user added.

“If you truly oppose Pakistan, don’t play. Playing but refusing to shake hands is just like eating beef without touching it. Hypocrisy at its best. I think money is all that matters to them,” came from another.

Another user posted, “Guys, he is referring to a game, not a war. If you seek conflict, deploy the Rafales once more; however, if you wish to engage in the game, do so with integrity and courage.”

Will India shake hands with Pakistani players? India captain Suryakumar Yadav earlier avoided a direct response to the handshake issue. According to him, the team’s focus remains on playing good cricket. Any decisions around match conduct will be taken on the day itself, he said.

“We are here to play cricket. We will play good cricket. We will take all those calls tomorrow. We will see tomorrow,” he said.

According to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, the India clash should be played in true sporting spirit. The final decision on gestures like handshakes rests with India, he said.