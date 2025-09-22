Soha, Saba pay moving tributes to their 'abba' Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Honouring their late father and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi penned heartwarming notes on their respective social media handles.

Soha shared a series of pictures in fond memory of her "abba".

One picture captured her seated next to a framed photograph of her late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, where a candle and flowers were placed on a table. She also shared a picture of a handwritten card made by her daughter, Inaaya.

"Today and always My Abba," Soha captioned the post.

Saba expressed that she feels fortunate to be able to walk in her father's footsteps.

"MY Abba In my heart Always n forever. Remembering you...today and can't believe the years gone by. I can feel your presence watching over me, guiding and protective. Love you. Miss you. Qu'ran khwani and sadqa in your honor. Its a ritual I will always do. You made me mutawalli. I am blessed to follow in your footsteps. And make you proud! We have done a lot of work and been awarded the 1st prize for our efforts and contributions. You'd be happy to see that and know very chuffed too," Saba posted.

Mansoor, who was popularly known as Tiger, passed away on September 22, 2011, after battling a severe lung infection. He was 70 when he breathed his last. He was the Indian team's youngest captain at the age of 21. His father, the Nawab of Bhopal, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, was also a famous cricketer.