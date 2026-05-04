'Some batters get out on good balls': Suryansh Shedge reflects on PBKS loss to GT

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 4 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Suryansh Shedge reflected on his side's four-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2026 clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday night, saying the team's effort remained positive despite missing out on a bigger total.

Speaking after the match, Shedge said he did not feel other batters were necessarily struggling, adding that dismissals were more a result of quality deliveries. He explained that his own approach was to spend time at the crease, which helped him settle as the innings progressed.

Advertisement

"I think I wouldn't say others were struggling; it's just sometimes some batters get out on good balls. But my only intention was to spend as much time as I could. And that I think made things easier as I progressed through the innings," Shedge said during the post-match press conference.

Reflecting on his dismissal, Shedge admitted that the final ball of Kagiso Rabada's spell could have been left alone in hindsight. He noted that avoiding that shot might have helped PBKS add 20-25 extra runs, which could have strengthened their position. However, he maintained that 160 was still a competitive total on the surface.

The PBKS batter added that the team would take positives from the performance despite the loss, stressing that the side gave its best effort in the match.

Advertisement

"I think that was the last ball of his (Kagiso Rabada) spell. I could have let it go when I looked at it. If I had let it go, maybe we would have scored 20, 25 more runs, and that would have made things easier, but I still think 160 was a fighting total. And at the end of the day, when we look back, I think we gave it our all. That's what matters, and I think there are a lot of positives from this game," he said.

On a personal note, Shedge said the game offered an important learning experience, highlighting the need to stay calmer and more present in pressure situations. He acknowledged that better judgment in certain moments could improve outcomes in future matches.

Advertisement