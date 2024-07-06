‘Some refuse to give credit...’: Sunil Gavaskar praises BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, says ‘what he achieved is commendable’
World Champion team led by Rohit Sharma celebrated India's T20 World Cup victory with an open-top bus parade in Mumbai, joining fans in dancing at Wankhede Stadium.
Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar heaped praises for BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and said what he has achieved is commendable. He also added that some refuse to give him credit due to their “political agenda," however, he lauded his contribution in launching Women's Premier League, implementing equal pay for women's and men's teams, raising IPL player fees, and boosting incentives.