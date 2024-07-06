Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar heaped praises for BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and said what he has achieved is commendable. He also added that some refuse to give him credit due to their “political agenda," however, he lauded his contribution in launching Women's Premier League, implementing equal pay for women's and men's teams, raising IPL player fees, and boosting incentives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to India Today, the former Indian cricketer said, “There will always be the occasional individual who might be a bit disappointing. But I think what the current leadership has done is quite outstanding." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Many people criticise Jay Shah, focusing on his father’s political position rather than his contributions. However, what Jay Shah has achieved like bringing in the Women’s Premier League, ensuring equal pay for the Women’s team as the Men’s, increasing fees for IPL players, and significantly boosting incentives—is commendable. Unfortunately, some refuse to give him credit due to a political agenda," he added as quoted by India Today.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue came back to India as unbeaten T20 world champions, having conquered various tough opponents, conditions, pitches, and match scenarios to win the championship trophy.

After returning to India, the players visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi and discussed their tournament experience. The Prime Minister also posed for a photograph with the entire team of players and coaches, holding the trophy alongside skipper Rohit and Rahul Dravid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After leaving the national capital and arriving in Mumbai, the World Champion team led by Rohit Sharma began their open-top bus parade. A large number of fans gathered, dancing and celebrating India's T20 World Cup victory. When the parade concluded at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian cricket players joined the fans, dancing to the beat of 'dhol' amid enthusiastic cheers.

(With inputs from agencies)

