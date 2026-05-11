Some scars are proof that it was worth fighting for': Krunal shows his battle scars after win over MI

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya showcased his injury scars following a match-winning 73 for his side against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday.

It was an innings of a lifetime for the Baroda all-rounder as he showcased immense grit, courage and calmness during a tricky 167-run chase at a spicy Raipur pitch, scoring 73 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes, while battling immense pain due to cramps.

Following the match, taking to Instagram, Krunal showcased his battle scars, saying, "Some scars are proof that it was worth fighting for."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How did Krunal Pandya perform in the RCB vs MI match? ⌵ Krunal Pandya played a match-winning innings of 73 runs in 46 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes, while battling significant pain from cramps. 2 Why did Krunal Pandya show his battle scars after the match? ⌵ Krunal Pandya showcased his injury scars on Instagram, stating that 'Some scars are proof that it was worth fighting for,' highlighting his grit and determination during the match. 3 What was Krunal Pandya's batting performance like this season before the MI match? ⌵ Before the match against MI, Krunal Pandya had scored 141 runs in six innings at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 150.00, indicating a strong return to form. 4 How did Krunal Pandya overcome cramps during his innings? ⌵ Despite severe cramps in both legs, Krunal Pandya was determined not to walk off, choosing to fight through the pain and contribute to the team's chase. 5 What is Krunal Pandya's view on Virat Kohli's recent form? ⌵ Krunal Pandya expressed confidence in Virat Kohli, calling him a 'champion player' and a 'different beast,' and stated that the team is not tense about his recent form, expecting him to bounce back strongly.

This knock has been another fine display of hitting, with a calculative mind from Krunal this season, who has once again found his batting mojo this season, having scored 141 runs in six innings at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 150.00.

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision seemed to pay off when MI sunk to 28/3 within the powerplay courtesy of a Bhuvneshwar masterclass. However, Naman Dhir (47 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (57 in 42, with three fours and two sixes) built the innings with an 82-run stand, taking MI to 166/7 in 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar (4/23) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, with Josh Hazlewood (1/33) and Romario Shepherd (1/18 in three overs) also chipping in useful overs with the ball.

During the chase, RCB lost Virat Kohli (0) for a second successive golden duck and eventually sank to 39/3, with Deepak Chahar (2/33) dictating the game. However,

Krunal built a 55-run stand with Jacob Bethell (26 in 27 balls, with two fours) and another useful 38-run stand with Jitesh Sharma (18), reaching a brilliant counter-attacking fifty. However, Corbin Bosch (4/26) and Allah Ghazanfar (1/33) pulled off things with crucial wickets, removing Krunal as well, reducing RCB to 149/7 in 18 overs.

Romario Shepherd (4 in 11 balls), struggled against Jasprit Bumrah (0/20), leaving RCB with 12 to get in the final over. A flurry of extras from Raj Angad Bawa and a six from Bhuvneshwar helped ease the pressure despite Romario's dismissal, and RCB secured a last-ball win, with Rasikh Salam Dar (3*) hitting the winning runs.