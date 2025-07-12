'Somebodys wife is calling': Bumrahs hilarious response while recalling most memorable moment in England

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah invoked laughter when a reporter's wife called as he recalled his most memorable moment and tackling with judgment during a press conference after the end of the second day's play in the third Test against England at Lord's.

Bumrah headlined India's pace attack under London's scorching heat and returned with figures of 5/74. He scalped pivotal wickets of Harry Brook, Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes, forcing England to pack on 387.

At the end of the day's play, Bumrah addressed the reporters and responded to their queries. While responding to one such question, a phone rang suddenly and prompted Bumrah to respond jokingly, "Somebody's wife is calling. But I will not pick it up."

With a memorable five-wicket haul, the 31-year-old earned a spot on the Lord's honours board. For Bumrah, memories hold a much more special place than records and milestones. He took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about India's tour of England in 2021.

It was the second Test at Lord's, Bumrah fell for a duck and went wicketless in the first innings. In his second turn, he stitched an invaluable 89-run unbeaten stand with Mohammed Shami to steer India to 298/8. He mustered up 34(64) while Shami flaunted his boundary-hitting muscle and hammered 56(70).

After setting the stage with a memorable stand, Bumrah made the ball dance to his tunes and scythed three wickets to finish with figures of 3/33 as England surrendered to a 151-run defeat.

"I don't think about all that. The most memorable test match for me was in England last time. When Shami Bhai and I won the match with batting, so obviously, I will remember those memories. It is a good thing to come to the Honours Board. When my son grows up, I can tell him that my name is on the Honours Board," Bumrah said.

"And it is also there in many other places. But I remember the memories. In that match, I took only 3 or 4 wickets. But that memory was very special for me because we came forward in the game from behind, and we had them all out in 60 overs. So memories are very important to me," he added.

Bumrah returned to the on-field action after taking a rest in the second Test, which comes down as part of his workload management. There were various speculations about Bumrah's potential outing, and he silenced them all with a maiden five-for at Lord's. Despite all the noise and judgment around him, Bumrah remains unfazed and accepts it as a part of his job.

"Obviously, when I play for India, I want to contribute as much as I can, and when you can do it, you feel good that you have put the team in a good position. So my thought process remains the same. As long as I wear this jersey, there will be judgments because every cricketer goes through that. As long as I am playing on TV, there will be judgments," he said.

"And obviously, that is how a part and parcel of professional sport is. You will always be judged by your performances, and obviously, you will always be judged day in and day out. Even when Sachin sir played 200 test matches, he was still judged. I have just left it that way. So everybody judges. And I forgot the question. But yes, that's how it is," he added. (ANI)