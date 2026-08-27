Sonal Dinusha joins rare club after third hundred during IND vs SL Test series; list of records by Sri Lankan youngster

Sonal Dinusha continued Sri Lankan fightback with a gritty century on the fifth day of the second and final Test against India on Thursday in Colombo. It was Dinusha's third hundred in four innings, thus making him the third Sri Lankan cricketer to score three hundreds in a two-match Test series.
Playing just his fifth Test match, since his debut last year, Dinusha frustrated the Indians with his batting brilliance and stubborn resistance, along with the Sri Lankan tailenders in the first two sessions of the final day. Having already lost the first Test, Sri Lanka are desperate to save the second game.
Having started the day at 229/6, with a mere 16-run lead, it was Dinusha's bloody-mindedness to hold one fort in the middle. The visitors were expected to walk through the remaining Lankan batters on the final three sessions, but they first hit the roadblock against the Dinusha-Keshara Nuwantha (46, 150 balls) pair that forged 112 runs in 242 runs.
More than the runs, most important the seventh wicket partnership between Dinusha and Nuwantha consumed 174 minutes. Their effort ensured that Indian bowlers added one more chapter to their eons-old struggles against late order batters. While Sri Lanka lost two wickets on the day, Dinusha continued to be a thorn in the flesh for the Indians.
In the last four innings, Dinusha's scored read 100, 84, 103 and 104 not out (at the time of writing).
|Number of 100s
|Player
|Opposition
|Year
|3
|Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka)
|Pakistan
|1997
|3
|Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka)
|India
|1997
|3
|Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
|Pakistan
|2007
|3
|Hashim Amla (South Africa)
|India
|2010
|3
|Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
|Bangladesh
|2013
|3
|Younis Khan (Pakistan)
|Australia
|2014
|3
|Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)
|West Indies
|2022
|3
|Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
|South Africa
|2024
|3
|Sonal Dinusha (Sri Lanka)
|India
|2026
Meanwhile, the second Test is heading towards a draw.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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