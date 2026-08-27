Sonal Dinusha joins rare club after third hundred during IND vs SL Test series; list of records by Sri Lankan youngster

Sonal Dinusha stamped an authority in Test cricket early in his career with his third hundred in last four Test innings against India. The left-hander scored a hundred in the first Test against India in Galle and two in the second Test in Colombo.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Aug 2026, 04:26 PM IST
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Sonal Dinusha celebrates his hundred in the second innings of the second Test against India.
Sonal Dinusha celebrates his hundred in the second innings of the second Test against India. (X)

Sonal Dinusha continued Sri Lankan fightback with a gritty century on the fifth day of the second and final Test against India on Thursday in Colombo. It was Dinusha's third hundred in four innings, thus making him the third Sri Lankan cricketer to score three hundreds in a two-match Test series.

Playing just his fifth Test match, since his debut last year, Dinusha frustrated the Indians with his batting brilliance and stubborn resistance, along with the Sri Lankan tailenders in the first two sessions of the final day. Having already lost the first Test, Sri Lanka are desperate to save the second game.

Also Read | Who is Sonal Dinusha? Sri Lanka batter proves to be thorn in the neck for India

Having started the day at 229/6, with a mere 16-run lead, it was Dinusha's bloody-mindedness to hold one fort in the middle. The visitors were expected to walk through the remaining Lankan batters on the final three sessions, but they first hit the roadblock against the Dinusha-Keshara Nuwantha (46, 150 balls) pair that forged 112 runs in 242 runs.

More than the runs, most important the seventh wicket partnership between Dinusha and Nuwantha consumed 174 minutes. Their effort ensured that Indian bowlers added one more chapter to their eons-old struggles against late order batters. While Sri Lanka lost two wickets on the day, Dinusha continued to be a thorn in the flesh for the Indians.

In the last four innings, Dinusha's scored read 100, 84, 103 and 104 not out (at the time of writing).

Also Read | IND vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Dinusha stands tall in Lankan fightback

Sonal Dinusha's records in IND vs SL 2nd Test

  • Dinusha became the eighth Sri Lankan batter to score hundreds in both innings of a single Test match. Previously, Aravinda de Silva (twice), Kumar Sangakkara (twice), Duleep Mendis, Asanka Gurusinha, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis achieved the feat.
  • Overall, Dinusha became the 12th batter to score two hundreds in a Test match against India. The last time any cricketer achieved the feat was England's Jonny Bairstow (106 & 114 not out) at Edgbaston in 2022.
  • Dinusha also became the third Sri Lankan batter to score two hundreds in a single Test match against India. Previously Duleep Mendis (105 & 105, Chennai, 1982) and Aravinda de Silva (146 & 120, Colombo, 1997) were the two to have achieved the feat.

Also Read | Who is Keshara Nuwantha? Sri Lanka's all-rounder frustrates India

Players with most hundreds in two-Test series

Number of 100sPlayerOppositionYear
3Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka)Pakistan1997
3Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka)India1997
3Jacques Kallis (South Africa)Pakistan2007
3Hashim Amla (South Africa)India2010
3Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)Bangladesh2013
3Younis Khan (Pakistan)Australia2014
3Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)West Indies2022
3Kane Williamson (New Zealand)South Africa2024
3Sonal Dinusha (Sri Lanka)India2026

Meanwhile, the second Test is heading towards a draw.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.

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