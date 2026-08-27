Sonal Dinusha joins rare club after third hundred during IND vs SL Test series; list of records by Sri Lankan youngster

Sonal Dinusha continued Sri Lankan fightback with a gritty century on the fifth day of the second and final Test against India on Thursday in Colombo. It was Dinusha's third hundred in four innings, thus making him the third Sri Lankan cricketer to score three hundreds in a two-match Test series.
Playing just his fifth Test match, since his debut last year, Dinusha frustrated the Indians with his batting brilliance and stubborn resistance, along with the Sri Lankan tailenders in the first two sessions of the final day. Having already lost the first Test, Sri Lanka are desperate to save the second game.
Having started the day at 229/6, with a mere 16-run lead, it was Dinusha's bloody-mindedness to hold one fort in the middle. The visitors were expected to walk through the remaining Lankan batters on the final three sessions, but they first hit the roadblock against the Dinusha-Keshara Nuwantha (46, 150 balls) pair that forged 112 runs in 242 runs.
More than the runs, most important the seventh wicket partnership between Dinusha and Nuwantha consumed 174 minutes. Their effort ensured that Indian bowlers added one more chapter to their eons-old struggles against late order batters. While Sri Lanka lost two wickets on the day, Dinusha continued to be a thorn in the flesh for the Indians.
In the last four innings, Dinusha's scored read 100, 84, 103 and 104 not out (at the time of writing).
|Number of 100s
|Player
|Opposition
|Year
|3
|Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka)
|Pakistan
|1997
|3
|Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka)
|India
|1997
|3
|Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
|Pakistan
|2007
|3
|Hashim Amla (South Africa)
|India
|2010
|3
|Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
|Bangladesh
|2013
|3
|Younis Khan (Pakistan)
|Australia
|2014
|3
|Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)
|West Indies
|2022
|3
|Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
|South Africa
|2024
|3
|Sonal Dinusha (Sri Lanka)
|India
|2026
Meanwhile, the second Test is heading towards a draw.