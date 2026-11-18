England's Sonny Baker made up for his dropped catch with wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis, putting the hosts in driver's seat in the series-deciding third ODI against Australia on Wednesday in Hobart. Both Australia and England have won a game each in the first two ODIs.

Opting to bat first, England rode on a century from Ben Duckett and a half-century from Will Jacks to reach 328 all out. Tom Banton (44) was once again superb at the top, providing England with a fine start, stitching a 74-run stand with Duckett in 8.4 overs before perishing to Jack Edwards.

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Joe Root (12), skipper Harry Brook (17) and Jordan Cox (12) fell in the spin trap of Renshaw and Cooper Connolly, with England reduced to 172/4, with Duckett battling on the other side Edwards picked up four wickets while Matt Renshaw got three.

Mahli Beardman, the hero in the first ODI with a six-fer, had a forgettable outing of 0/54 in eight overs. Jofra Archer's promotion to number six, a surprise gamble, did not pay off as he fell for just seven to Travis Head.

In reply, Australia had a disastrous start losing Head in the very first over of the second innings. Baker added more misery for Australia when the England pacer got better of Australian captain Mitchell Marsh as the hosts were reeling at 5/2 in 1.4 overs.

Sonny Baker drops a sitter in Hobart The scoreline could have bee different for Australia had not Baker dropped a sitter of Renshaw in the fifth over. The Australian got a massive leading edge after playing across the line off Gus Atkinson. Baker, who was at third ran in and made a mess of it. Baker bend his knees to get under the ball extra for reverse-cup style catching and drop it.

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Renshaw was batting at 7 at that time. England didn't had to wait for long as Baker reduced Australia to 34/3 in the eighth over with the wicket of Josh Inglis. Not just Baker, Renshaw was given a second life in the 23rd over when England captain Harry Brook spilled the Australian off Atkinson.

However, England didn't had to wait for long as Renshaw was caught and bowled by Liam Dawson in the 24th over, much to the relief of Baker and Brook. Renshaw departed after well-made 55, off 70 balls with six fours.

Ben Duckett goes new heights Duckett reached his century in 94 balls, with 13 fours and a six, bringing his third ODI ton within less than a month. This marked his seventh ODI ton, taking him beyond 2,000 ODI runs, with him now at 2,125 runs in 47 innings at an average of 46.19, with seven centuries and 10 fifties.

The left-hander has been on a tear this year, with 888 runs in 16 matches at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of almost 99, with four centuries and two fifties and a best score of 167.

He also completed his 6,000 international runs, now sitting at 6,016 runs in 117 matches and 159 innings across all formats at an average of 39.32, with 14 centuries and 29 fifties and best score of 182.