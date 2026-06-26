Sony bets big on bilateral cricket to beat sports market fragmentation

With India set to play a string of overseas cricket series over the coming months, Sony Pictures Networks India is betting that bilateral cricket can deliver a strong line up of both audiences and advertisers, even as the sports broadcasting market becomes increasingly fragmented.
The broadcaster holds rights to several overseas India tours and Asian Cricket Council events, including the upcoming T20 and ODI tour of England, which begins on 1 July. The tournament is expected to bring in a strong advertiser mix for the broadcaster, which expects to generate about ₹150 crore in advertising revenue from it, Mint has learned from industry sources.
Akshay Agrawal, head of linear ad sales at Sony Pictures Networks India, declined to confirm specific revenue figures but noted that Sony’s push into bilateral cricket follows the steady expansion of its overseas India tour portfolio. The broadcaster's lineup includes rights to several marquee properties, including India’s tours of Ireland, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.