Sony bets big on bilateral cricket to beat sports market fragmentation

With India set to play a string of overseas cricket series over the coming months, Sony Pictures Networks India is betting that bilateral cricket can deliver a strong line up of both audiences and advertisers, even as the sports broadcasting market becomes increasingly fragmented.
With India set to play a string of overseas cricket series over the coming months, Sony Pictures Networks India is betting that bilateral cricket can deliver a strong line up of both audiences and advertisers, even as the sports broadcasting market becomes increasingly fragmented.
The broadcaster holds rights to several overseas India tours and Asian Cricket Council events, including the upcoming T20 and ODI tour of England, which begins on 1 July. The tournament is expected to bring in a strong advertiser mix for the broadcaster, which expects to generate about ₹150 crore in advertising revenue from it, Mint has learned from industry sources.
The broadcaster holds rights to several overseas India tours and Asian Cricket Council events, including the upcoming T20 and ODI tour of England, which begins on 1 July. The tournament is expected to bring in a strong advertiser mix for the broadcaster, which expects to generate about ₹150 crore in advertising revenue from it, Mint has learned from industry sources.
Akshay Agrawal, head of linear ad sales at Sony Pictures Networks India, declined to confirm specific revenue figures but noted that Sony’s push into bilateral cricket follows the steady expansion of its overseas India tour portfolio. The broadcaster's lineup includes rights to several marquee properties, including India’s tours of Ireland, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.
It also has rights to Asian Cricket Council events, including the Asia Cup. Mint reported last year that while Sony retained the television rights for India’s 2025 and 2026 tours of England, it sublicensed the digital streaming rights to JioHotstar.
The upcoming England series features five T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals, with roughly 70% of the ad inventory already sold out ahead of the tour, according to Agrawal. He added that Sony is commanding a 40-50% premium for this specific property compared to other bilateral India series.
“India’s cricket calendar from now to Diwali, including all the blockbuster India-playing series, are with us (Sony). From an advertising standpoint, that puts us in a very strong position,” Agrawal added. While it does not own India’s home cricket rights, Sony has built a sizable inventory of overseas bilateral cricket, giving advertisers a steady stream of India matches across the second half of the year.
Agrawal said the England tour has drawn strong advertiser interest across a diverse range of sectors, including banking and financial services, automobiles, building materials, e-commerce, payment platforms, and fintech brands.
He said the broadcaster is also in advanced discussions with companies in the generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) segment, which has emerged as a significant spender across media platforms over the past year. “The runway is quite compelling between the two teams. The rivalry and favourable viewing times for Indian audiences will help the business. I don’t think there’s any fatigue from the IPL,” he added.
Sooryavanshi factor
Agrawal said storylines around India’s evolving squad will also help attract viewers and advertisers. Interest is particularly high around teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is expected to make his international debut on 26 June, during the Ireland tour. “People are waiting for the debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Several advertisers have shown interest in the Ireland matches as well,” he said.
In addition, the anticipated presence of veteran stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ODI leg of the England tour is expected to significantly drive up both viewership and advertiser demand. While Virat Kohli’s fitness availability is unknown, this could be Rohit Sharma’s last ODI series, which could also help drive up sales.
Sandeep Goyal, ad guru and chairman of Rediffusion, said cricket remains a strong draw for advertisers. “Cricket sells. England is always a difficult tour, hence it gets eyeballs,” he said. "The presence of players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (in the Ireland series) and the possibility of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli featuring later are additional attractions for brands. I am sure Sony has sold much of the inventory and more will get sold,” Goyal said.
'No advertiser fatigue'
Agrawal dismissed concerns over advertiser fatigue following the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season. While acknowledging that the IPL commands a massive portion of annual sports marketing budgets, he emphasized that bilateral series featuring the Indian national team remain a distinct and highly valuable proposition. “This is India playing. It catches the viewer in a different mindset because it is the national team,” he said.
The broadcaster is also investing in wider distribution for the England series. Besides its sports channels, Sony plans to air T20 matches on Hindi entertainment channel Sony Max to double its reach from last year, while continuing to offer regional-language feeds. Reach is defined in sports broadcasting as the number of unique individuals who watch or are exposed to a particular broadcast for at least a minute.
Beyond men’s cricket, Sony expects advertiser demand for women’s cricket to remain healthy. The upcoming Women’s Asia Cup, particularly marquee clashes involving India and Pakistan, is expected to attract brands, with fast-moving consumer goods companies likely to be among the most active advertisers.