Why Sony handing over India-England cricket digital rights to JioStar is a win-win deal
In a significant collaboration, Sony maintains TV rights to broadcast India's cricket matches in England while JioStar will stream them, highlighting a tactical response to the evolving landscape of sports broadcasting and digital monetization.
In a move that would’ve raised eyebrows not so long ago, media rivals Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and JioStar have teamed up to share the broadcast rights to India’s cricket tours in England in 2025 and 2026. While Sony retains the television rights, JioHotstar will exclusively stream all matches online, starting with the five-Test series from June 20.