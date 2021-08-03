Sony signs nine sponsors for India tour of England 2021

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), the official broadcast partner for India tour of England that begins on August 4, on Tuesday said that it has signed nine sponsors so far. Among them are Mahindra & Mahindra, Byju’s, Pan Bahaar, PharmEasy, Ultratech, Fogg, WhatsApp, Cars 24 and MRF Tyres.

The broadcaster also said that it has signed multiple brands as key advertisers including Policy Bazaar, Dafa News, Paisa Bazaar, TVS Tyres, Apollo Pharmacy, Castrol, Accenture, Netmed, Housing.com, Apple, Tata Motors, Wolf 777 news, 1MG.com and Perfetti.

Additionally, SPSN's live studio show Extraaa Innings will be sponsored by water purifier brand Kent RO.

Additionally, SPSN’s live studio show Extraaa Innings will be sponsored by water purifier brand Kent RO.

"We have also received tremendous response from various advertisers across housing, finance, education, technology sectors and are confident to attract more sponsors as we progress further into the series," said Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head – sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India.

The test series beginning on Wednesday will be aired live on Sony Six in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and the newly launched Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu from 3.30 pm. The matches will also be live-streamed on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform SonyLiv.

In a bid to build excitement and curiosity among fans, Sony has also launched a promotional campaign #BackOurBoys to support Team India.

In terms of programming, Sony said that its live studio show will have Hindi, English and regional presenters.

The Tamil commentary box will feature Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, WV Raman, Vidhyut Sivaramakrishnan, TR Arasu and S Seshadri while the Telugu commentary will be presented by Venkatapathy Raju, Gnaneshwar Rao, C Venkatesh, Vijay Mahavadi, RJ Hemanth and Sandeep Kumar.

