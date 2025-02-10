‘Sounds very simple but it is quite difficult’: Rohit Sharma’s unfiltered assessment of lean patch post return to form

Getting back to form after a prolonged lean patch is not quite as easy as it looks, admitted Rohit Sharma, 37, after scoring his 32nd international century on Sunday in the second ODI against England in Cuttack—his first in nearly a year.

Under pressure with questions over his form after a barren run with the bat since the New Zealand Test series at home and mounting retirement calls, skipper Rohit Sharma silenced all critics with a 90-ball 119 en route to India's four-wicket win.

“When you have scored so many, you have done something, right? You just need to get back to that mindset of you know how to get runs,” said Rohit Sharma after the game.

"(It) sounds very simple, but it is quite difficult. But in my mind, it was just about enjoying, and that is what we play the sport for, to enjoy the game more than anything else," he said.

Rohit Sharma's ton against England was his first in ODIs since October 2023. During this period, the India opener hit five fifties in 13 matches. His last international century came against England in a Test match in March 2024 at Dharamsala.

Clarity is important for Rohit Sharma The right-hander said it is the job of every player to go out on the field and express themselves.

“I have been here long enough. One or two knocks won't change my mind but its just another day in the office. We need to do our job. Our job is to go out there and play the game. As long as you go out there and you know that you have given your best, that's all that matters,” said Rohit Sharma.

“Everytime I walk on to the field, I always try to do well. Sometimes it happens and sometime it may not happen. As long as I am clear of what I want to do, that's all matters,” added the Indian captain, who also bagged the Player of the Match award.

Notably, this was Rohit Sharma's first century in Cuttack. He has played four games at the Barabati Stadium, scoring 262 runs. The India captain's knock comes at the right time, just ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy that starts in less than two weeks.

