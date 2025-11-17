Sourav Ganguly advocates for Mohammed Shami's comeback in Tests after Kolkata loss; ‘I hope Gautam Gambhir is listening’

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has advocated for Mohammed Shami's return in the Test side after Shubman Gill's side suffered a humiliating loss to South Africa in the first Test at the Eden Gardens inside three days on Sunday. Chasing 124 runs on a tricky Eden Gardens pitch, the Indian team were restricted to 93/9 to lose the game by 30 runs.

Captain Shubman's neck injury also had an impact on India as the 26-year-old could only play three balls for his four runs before being hospitalised. Had Shubman been available to bat, the story would have been different.

Shami has been a vital cog for India across formats over the years. The last time the Bengal pacer played a Test match was in 2023 during the World Test Championship final against Australia. Post the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shami spent more than a year on the sidelines before returning in 2025.

Since his return to the Indian team, Shami was left out of the Test series against England (away) and the home series against West Indies. When asked about Shami's omission, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said the 35-year-old pacer didn't have enough game time.

Currently, the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Ganguly, wants Gambhir to have faith in Shami, along with the duo of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. “I am very fond of Gautam; he has done well in the 2011 and T20 World Cups.”

"He will continue for a while, but he must play on good pitches in India. He must have faith in Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami," Ganguly told Sports Tak. “I think Shami deserves a place in this Test team. Shami and the spinners will win Tests for him," added the former BCCI president.

While Shami himself has proved he is fit enough to play the longest format of the game, the Bengal speedster is among the wickets for his state side in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. In four matches so far, Shami has taken 18 wickets at an average of more than 17.

'He must trust his people' - Ganguly on Gambhir Urging the Indian team management to play on good tracks, Ganguly advised Gambhir to approach winning the game in five days instead of seeking a quick finish, as had happened in the first Test against South Africa. “Play on good wickets. I hope Gautam Gambhir is listening.

"He needs to take the wicket out of the game. Because if his batters aren’t putting up 350–400, he will not win Tests," Ganguly added. “That is the reason they won in England, because their batters put runs up on the board. He must play on good wickets. And trust his people.