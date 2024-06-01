Sourav Ganguly has said that he is in favour of Gautam Gambhir becoming the next Head Coach for India (men).

“I am in favour of Indian coach. If (Gautam) Gambhir has applied, he will be a good coach," PTI quoted Sourav Ganguly as saying.

Also Read: 'Jiski mati aur gati…': Gautam Gambhir's 'Shri Krishna' post after KKR's victory; netizens react There has been a lot of buzz around Gautam Gambhir replacing Dravid as India's Head Coach even though no official confirmation has come. Ganguly's earlier tweet amid speculations, however, turned controversial.

“The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely," the former BCCI president earlier tweeted.

Many social media users assumed that Ganguly's tweet indicated that he was not in favour of GG becoming India's Head Coach. His tweet came after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had won IPL 2024 under the mentorship of Gambhir. It was KKR's first IPL win in 10 years.

"This seems like a tweet against the appointment of Gambhir as the Indian coach, also not a single tweet to congratulate your home town for winning the IPL. This is not the Dada we grew up loving," wrote one fan.

Also Read: KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir ready to be India Head Coach only if… “U chose coaches wisely ?? How many coach appointed by u all brought us WC ? Why u are cryptic and jealous ? Gautam will surely bring wc to us," wrote another.

“Actually GG will be amazing, he is solely responsible for the ODI and T20 World Cup win. His accomplishments are neglected and were not considered in the Indian team, he is amazing and should get head coach position," posted another.

Gambhir meets Jay Shah Gautam Gambhir is the leading candidate to replace Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, as per Danik Jagran. However, Gambhir is interested in applying for the role only if he is guaranteed the position, the publication added. He wants assurance that he will get the job before applying, as he does not wish to be just another applicant.

The KKR mentor met with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah after the IPL 2024 final on May 26, fanning the rumours further.

