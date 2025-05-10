Sourav Ganguly bullish on IPL 2025 despite India-Pakistan crisis: ‘I am sure the BCCI will complete it’

Sourav Ganguly has spoken about the future of IPL 2025. And, his expectations are likely to comfort Indian cricket fans, who are doubtful about the completion of the prestigious cricket tournament. On May 9, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) suspended IPL 2025 due to India-Pakistan border tension.

Initially, it was believed to be an indefinite suspension. Later, the BCCI clarified in an official statement that the suspension would be effective for one week as of now.

According to the former India captain, the IPL is paused for seven days, but BCCI will handle it well, just like during COVID-19. BCCI will follow government rules and do what is necessary to complete the tournament, he said.

“I have seen today that the IPL is suspended for 7 days. The BCCI will complete this. BCCI is efficient. During COVID, it was another emergency. I am sure the BCCI will complete it. A COVID-like situation is different. BCCI will work as per Indian government guidelines,” Dada told India Today.

At the same time, the former BCCI president praised Indian soldiers for their valiant efforts.

“Jawans are our pride not because of the war but what they do day in and day out. We are here in peace for them,” Ganguly said.

PBKS vs DC called off On May 8, IPL fans experienced the political heat on a cricket field for the first time. As the India-Pakistan border crisis escalated, the PBKS vs DC match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala was called off mid-way.

The match was stopped after Punjab Kings made 122/1 in 10.1 overs, with Priyansh Arya hitting 70 off 34 balls and Prabhsimran Singh scoring a 28-ball 50. Fans were asked to evacuate the stadium while floodlights were turned off.

Initially, it was assumed that the match was called off due to a technical issue. Later, it was clarified that the IPL 2025 match was abandoned due to security concerns.

Ganguly praised the Punjab openers while hailing IPL.