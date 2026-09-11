Sourav Ganguly cites own example while speaking about Mohammed Shami's India snub; ‘he has not been neglected’

The omission of Mohammed Shami from the Indian team for more than a year has been a topic of constant debate in the Indian cricketing circles. Despite performing consistently in domestic cricket, Shami's door in the Indian dressing room remained closed since the ICC Champions Trophy, which India won in Dubai in 2025, beating New Zealand in the final.

Advertisement

Having named as the Player of the Series in 2023 ODI World Cup, Shami spent a year on the sidelines due to an ankle injury before making a comeback in the Champions Trophy. However, since then, Shami was never picked in the Indian team, with the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar maintaining there were concerns about the 36-year-old's fitness.

Also Read | Mohammed Shami overtakes Jofra Archer for huge IPL milestone during LSG vs PBKS

However, Shami hit back last year, stating that he wouldn't have been playing in the Ranji Trophy if there were any issues in terms of fitness. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly cited his own example when asked about Shami's absence from the Indian team for a long time.

“He is doing well day in and day out in domestic cricket. I, too, have not played for a year with the national team after scoring 10,000 runs, but have made a comeback. He is trying to do well don't know why he has not been picked. But he is doing well and is performing well,” Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Advertisement

At a time when Jasprit Bumrah is injured, the Indian selectors opted for young pacers in Gurnoor Brar, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna across the formats. Asked if Shami is being ignored, Ganguly felt the other way. "He has not been neglected. He played a lot," he added.

Mohammed Shami in Duleep Trophy 2026 Along with fellow Bengal teammate Mukesh Kumar, Shami played a crucial role in East Zone's Duleep Trophy triumph after 13 years. After going wicketless in the quarterfinal against North-East Zone, Shami turned the tables to grab seven wickets in the semifinal and final combined with a best of 3/56 in the second innings in the last four clash against Central Zone.

Up next for Shami is the Irani Trophy, provided he is selected in the Rest of India squad. If not, Shami will be next seen for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, which starts from October 11.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in