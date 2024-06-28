India reached the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final after defeating the defending champions, England, by 68 runs in the second semi-finals at Guyana. Legendary Indian skippers have come out in support of current Indian captain Rohit Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who captained India in the ICC tournaments in 2000, 2002, and 2003, said he doesn't want to advise Rohit.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata on 28 June, Sourav said, as quoted by ANI, "I don't want to advise him. I captained India in three tournaments, and I lost two. In one, I was the joint winner so I don't want to advise him anything and just wish him the best of luck."

Apart from this, Ganguly lauded Rohit and Co. for their phenomenal journey. He opined that the team has dominated the competitions and managed to get into the final in several editions.

"I look at it differently; at least you are getting to the finals. You can only win once you get to the finals. The positive thing is that India is not getting eliminated. The second positive thing is that they are dominating. You saw in the World Cup seven months ago, they were the best side. Although they lost to Australia in the final, they were a better side than Australia throughout the tournament. It was just one bad day. Tomorrow, they go into the final unbeaten," the former Indian skipper added.

What Kapil Dev said: 1983 World Cup winning Indian skipper Kapil Dev too praised Rohit for leading the pack in a stunning manner.

He said that the 'Men in Blue' have done 'wonderfully well' in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 under Rohit.

Stating that he always believes in the team's performance, Kapil said, as quoted by ANI, "It's wonderful. If anybody reaches in finals you just say how wonderfully they played. Not one name but the entire team. I always believe in a team. They have done wonderfully well, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team has done extremely well..."

India vs South Africa T20 WC final: India will now face Aiden Markram-led South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 finals on 29 June at Kensington Oval in Barbados. This will be the first time in T20 World Cup tournament history that two unbeaten teams will clash for the trophy.

With agency inputs.

