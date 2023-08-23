Sourav Ganguly has spoken on Jasprit Bumrah's return to India's squad for Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup 2023.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable return in the recent white-ball series has ignited optimism about the national team's prospects in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ICC World Cup 2023.

Legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly, renowned for his insightful cricketing acumen, has expressed strong conviction in India's capabilities, asserting their status as a potential title-winning side.

The former Indian captain highlighted the resurgence of Jasprit Bumrah, who displayed his impeccable skills during his comeback after nearly a year. Ganguly emphasised that Bumrah's presence bolsters the team's potency, effectively bolstering the bowling department alongside the likes of Mohammed Shami and Siraj.

Ganguly also acknowledged the strength of India's spin arsenal, with the spin maestro Ravindra Jadeja and the wrist-spinning option providing ample depth.

"It’s a very strong team. Bumrah is back, which makes the team even stronger. The bowling attack is very good – Shami, Bumrah, Siraj. You can’t get a better fast bowling attack. And the spin, Jadeja, the wrist spinner," Ganguly told Star Sports.

"Top batters. India is a fantastic side, who just have to turn up and play good, determined cricket during the Asia Cup and the World Cup," he added.

The former captain's optimism is further augmented by the welcome return of KL Rahul, who is anticipated to bolster India's middle-order stability. Furthermore, the all-round capabilities of Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur have added flexibility to India's pace attack.

As India's pace battery is being effectively marshalled by Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, Ganguly's assessment finds validation in Bumrah's remarkable performances.