Sourav Ganguly escapes unharmed after car accident on Durgapur Expressway. Details here

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly's car was involved in an accident on the Durgapur Expressway while he was on his way to Burdwan for a function. The good news is that Ganguly was unhurt in the incident and no injuries were reported. The former cricketer even attended the programme as scheduled.

Ganguly and his convoy were on their way to Burdwan when suddenly a truck came in the middle, causing the vehicles to apply the brakes. It was raining at the time, but as Ganguly's car stopped in time, there was no major accident.

Advertisement

There was, however, a minor collision between two cars following Ganguly, but an officer from the Dadpur police station told Hindustan (Mint's sister publication) that Sourav's car was not damaged in the incident and the former BCCI president was not injured.

Ganguly remains calm despite accident: Despite the accident, Ganguly attended the event at Burdwan University's Golapbagh campus, where he also answered a series of questions from students. Ganguly also went to the university's Mohun Bagan ground and later to the Radharani Stadium in Burdwan, where he was felicitated by the Burdwan Sports Association.

Advertisement

“I am overwhelmed. It feels great to be in Burdwan. I am even more happy that you invited me. BDS (Burdwan Sports Association) was asking me to come for a long time. It feels great to be here today. CAB has been working with the Burdwan sports organization for 50 years. Many players have emerged from the district. We will have to recruit players from the district in the same way in the future as well.” Hindustan quoted Ganguly as saying at the event.

Advertisement