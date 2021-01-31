Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was discharged today morning as his health condition is stable, a senior official of the private hospital, where he is admitted, told news agency PTI.

The Indian cricket board chief underwent a fresh round of angioplasty on Thursday and two more stents were implanted to clear the 48- year-old cricket legend's clogged coronary arteries.

"Mr Ganguly is fine and stable. He may be discharged this morning after doctors check him and go through the medical reports. All his vital parameters are satisfactory," the official told PTI.

"We may release him around 11 am," he added.

The BCCI president was in the intensive care unit (ICU) on Thursday night following the angioplasty, which was conducted by a team of doctors, including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.

He was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.

The former India captain had suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

He spent about five days in the hospital before being finally discharged on 7 January.

After getting discharged, the cricket icon had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had said while speaking to reporters.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via