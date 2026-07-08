Sourav Ganguly inducted into ICC Hall of Fame; becomes 12th Indian cricketer to receive honour

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Wednesday, July 8, becoming the 12th Indian cricketer to receive this prestigious recognition. The 54-year-old, who played for India from 1992 to 2008, is being honoured for his outstanding contribution as a batsman, occasional bowler and inspirational leader who helped shape modern Indian cricket.
Sourav Ganguly featured in 113 Test matches during his international career, where he scored 7,212 runs and picked up 32 wickets with his right-arm medium pace. In One-Day Internationals, he delivered exceptional performances across 311 matches, amassing 11,363 runs and claiming 100 wickets. His elegant left-handed batting, particularly his trademark cover drives and ability to build innings under pressure, made him a consistent performer and a crowd favourite. Whether opening the batting or contributing in the middle order, Ganguly combined style with substance throughout his 16-year career.
As captain, Sourav Ganguly played a pivotal role in transforming Indian cricket. He led the team to the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in 2003, a campaign that captured the imagination of fans across the country. Under his guidance, India adopted a more aggressive and self-believing approach to the game. Ganguly backed young players, encouraged them to express themselves and focused on building a strong team culture. His leadership helped change the mindset of Indian cricket at a crucial time, laying the foundation for future successes on the global stage.
With this induction, Sourav Ganguly joined an illustrious list of Indian cricketers already in the ICC Hall of Fame. The group includes Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Vinoo Mankad, Diana Edulji, Neetu David and MS Dhoni. Being part of this select company reflects his status as one of the true greats of Indian cricket whose influence extended well beyond his personal statistics.
The cricketing fraternity and fans have warmly welcomed the news of Ganguly’s induction. Coming on his birthday, the honour has added special joy for the man affectionately known as ‘Dada’.
His journey from a promising debutant to a national icon continues to inspire generations. Many have noted how his fearless approach and commitment to team success changed the narrative around Indian cricket during his era. Tributes have poured in from across the globe, with many calling the recognition well deserved and long overdue for a player of his stature.