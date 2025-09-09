Subscribe

Sourav Ganguly makes SA20 auction debut by stealing Dewald Brevis from Super Kings for R16,500,000; ‘hope he does well’

Dewald Brevis became the costliest player in the SA20 2025 auction after Pretoria Capitals stole the South African batter for R16,500,000. Brevis plays for Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Sep 2025, 10:33 PM IST
South Africa's Dewald Brevis became the most expensive player in the history of SA20 for R16.5 million. He was acquired by Pretoria Capitals.
South Africa's Dewald Brevis became the most expensive player in the history of SA20 for R16.5 million. He was acquired by Pretoria Capitals. (AP)

Sourav Ganguly made all the noise in his maiden SA20 auction when the former Indian captain and current Pretoria Capitals head coach stole Dewald Brevis from the nose of Joburg Super Kings on Tuesday. Having impressed at Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, Brevis has been in radar of most franchise teams globally.

His maiden international hundred against Australia last month only fueled his price tag. The 22-year-old started a bidding war right from the onset with Joburg Super Kings and the Paarl Royals fighting for South Africa's next big thing in cricket.

Within four minutes, Brevis breached the 10-million mark before Paarl Royals pulling out. At a time when Joburg Super Kings though they have got their man, newly-appointed Pretoria Capitals head coach Ganguly entered into the bidding war at R10.1 million.

Having worked with Brevis at CSK and knowing his potential, Joburg Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming was in no mood to let his IPL star let go. At the same time, Pretoria Capitals and Ganguly kept the bidding war on, keeping Fleming under the pump. Eventually, Joburg Super Kings pulled out at R16.5m with Ganguly and Pretoria Capitals breathing a sigh of relief. In the process, Brevis became the most expensive player at SA20.

Dewald Brevis is a game-changer: Sourav Ganguly

Meanwhile, Ganguly emphasized the importance of Brevis at Pretoria Capitals, calling the youngster a game-changer. “I hope he does well. I think he is a tremendous talent. His game has really progressed over the last one and a half year, as we saw against Australia. On that tour, he showed he is a game-changer, and that’s exactly what you need in T20 cricket,” Ganguly said.

"I never associate performance with money. Leaving aside the R 16.5 million, I believe he is a fantastic talent. He plays spin very well, which is extremely important, and taking everything into account, that’s why he went for that price," added the former BCCI president.

 
 
Cricket
