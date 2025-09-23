Sourav Ganguly outlines plans for Bengal cricket & Eden Gardens after second term as CAB chief; ‘cricket must develop’

Sourav Ganguly returned to the helm of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday after six years as the former India captain was elected unopposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) at a city hotel. The 53-year-old had earlier served as CAB president from 2015 to 2019 before taking over as the chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Sourav, who recently was announced as the head coach of Pretoria Capitals in upcoming edition of SA20, replaced his elder brother and former Bengal cricketer Snehasish Ganguly, who stepped down after completing his six-year tenure.

The new CAB panel led by Ganguly will also have Bablu Kolay (secretary), Madan Mohan Ghosh (joint-secretary), Sanjay Das (treasurer) and Anu Dutta (vice-president). Ganguly will also represent CAB in the BCCI's AGM on Sunday, where Mithun Manhas will be announced as new Indian cricket board president, replacing 1983 World Cup-winner Roger Binny.

Sourav Ganguly's immediate major plans One of Ganguly's major plans for the betterment of Bengal cricket is to strengthen the state's first-class infrastructure. The launch of a new state-of-the-art academy in Dumurjala, Howrah is also in the list.

"Bengal have played (Ranji) final twice. Cricket must develop, it's no rocket science," Ganguly said on Monday. “Dumurjala Academy on nine acres of land. It would be like Kalyani Academy but there would be floodlights and other state-of-the-art facilities. It's very near to the city, the plan has been sanctioned, it will take at least one, one and a half years,” he added.

Adding to the list of Ganguly's major plans is the expansion of capacity of the iconic Eden Gardens. “Whatever happens it would be after the T20 World Cup next year. It will take time. The lease has been renewed,” he said. The venue originally had one lakh-plus capacity but was reduced to 68000 before the 2011 World Cup, keeping the spectator's comfort in mind.

If the Eden Gardens expansion plan goes well, it would become the second-largest cricket stadium in the country after the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, which has a capacity of 1.32 lakh.

Sourav Ganguly's first assignment in 2nd term Ganguly's immediate assignment would be the successful hosting of India vs South Africa opening Test match in November. Ganguly stated the venue will leave no stone unturned to welcome the world champions.

“This will be a good Test match, South Africa being the world champions. I will think about it. Everything is there -- good pitches, good crowd, infrastructure is there. You just have to hold it properly and make sure it's a good match. India and South Africa both are good sides, I'm sure it will be a good Test,” added Ganguly.