Sourav Ganguly replaces Hemang Badani as Delhi Capitals head coach ahead of IPL 2027

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals franchise on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The announcement was made by the Delhi Capitals owners JSW group and GMR group.

Ganguly's association with Delhi Capitals began in 2019 when he joined the franchise as an Advisor. Over the years, he has held multiple leadership positions across the Delhi Capitals ecosystem, including Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams.

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“Dilli, It's time for Dadagiri. Sourav Ganguly, Head Coach of the Tigers,” Delhi Capitals wrote in caption on social media. The announcement comes a day after the franchise parted ways with the previous coaching group, which were brought by GMR, who were helm for 2025 and 2026 seasons.

In the 2025 and 2026 seasons, Delhi Capitals had former Hemang Badani as head coach, Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, bowling coach Munaf Patel, assistant coach Ian Bell and fielding coach John Mooney. It must be noted that Delhi Capitals is co-owned in a 50:50 joint venture by the JSW Group (JSW Sports) and the GMR Group via JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd.

This will be Ganguly's second franchise as a head coach after Pretoria Capitals in Sa20. “I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years," he said in a release.

"I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team,” added the former BCCI president.

Whats's Sourav Ganguly's first task at DC? Ganguly's first and foremost task at Delhi Capitals would be to finalise his support staff and plan the retentions before the November 15 deadline. The IPL 2027 Mini-auction will be held in Goa in mid-December.

According to multiple reports, Ganguly's former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Amit Mishra and legendary Sri Lankan fast bowler Chaminda Vaas are expected to join Delhi Capitals. If appointed, for Yuvraj, who won both the T20 and ODI World Cups for India, it would be his maiden coaching stint.

Although Yuvraj is the man behind Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Prabhsimran Singh's transformations, he has also worked with Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson for a brief period. He is likely to take up the role of a batting coach. Mishra and Vass would be the spin and fast-bowling coaches.

What did the owners say? Speaking on the appointment, Parth Jindal, Delhi Capitals Chairman & Co-owner; and JSW Sports Founder, said, “Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family. I am incredibly proud and honoured to announce that one of the greatest Indian captains and administrators is now stepping into coaching by taking over as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals."

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Delhi Capitals Co-owner; and GMR Sports Founder, said, “Dada has been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals journey over the years and has played an important role in strengthening our cricketing structure." Delhi Capitals are one of the few teams to have not won the IPL.