BCCI chief and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly , who underwent angioplasty following a mild heart attack, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

The former India skipper was supposed to be discharged from the hospital yesterday, but he expressed the desire to stay there for one more day.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine," the BCCI chief said after being discharged from Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital.

The batting great wanted to avoid the crowds gathered outside the hospital and his residence at Behala, reports news agency PTI.

'Ganguly is clinically fit'

"Mr Ganguly is clinically fit. He slept well and had his meal. He wanted to stay in the hospital for one more day. So he will go home tomorrow. It is his personal decision," Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said while speaking to reporters.

The necessary formalities to discharge Ganguly were completed, and he and his family members were briefed about the medicines which he needs to take after returning home.

"He is fine and has no chest pain or any other complications. Our team of doctors monitored his health condition thoroughly this morning," a senior official of the facility said.

The cricket icon had suffered a 'mild' heart attack on Saturday and was taken to the hospital immediately.

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

The doctors at the private hospital had reached a consensus that the 48-year-old, who has been diagnosed with 'Triple vessel disease', would be discharged, and the second angioplasty, which he might have to undergo, could be performed at a "later stage".

