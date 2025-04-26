Sourav Ganguly wants BCCI to end ties with Pakistan after Pahalgam attack: ‘Terrorism cannot be tolerated’

Sourav Ganguly advocates for India to sever cricketing ties with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indians. He emphasizes the need for strict action against terrorism and highlights the ongoing lack of bilateral series since 2012-23.

Livemint
Published26 Apr 2025, 07:52 AM IST
Sourav Ganguly has stated that India should cut cricketing ties with Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack
Sourav Ganguly has stated that India should cut cricketing ties with Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack(PTI)

.Former BCCI President and Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that India should break all cricketing ties with Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indians.

Speaking to news agency ANI in Kolkata, Ganguly said, "100 per cent, this (breaking ties with Pakistan) should be done. Strict action is necessary. It is no joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated."

The strained relations between two neighbours have led them to not play a bilateral series since 2012-23. India had last toured Pakistan during the Asia Cup of 2008 and in the recent times have refused to travel to the neighbouring country for the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup

ICC led by Jay Shah had decided on a formula ahead of this year's Champions Trophy where both teams will play their matches at international tournaments on netural venues. Under this scheme, India had played all their matches at Dubai even though the tournament was hosted by Pakistan.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsSourav Ganguly wants BCCI to end ties with Pakistan after Pahalgam attack: ‘Terrorism cannot be tolerated’
MoreLess
First Published:26 Apr 2025, 07:52 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.