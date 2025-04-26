Sourav Ganguly wants BCCI to end ties with Pakistan after Pahalgam attack: ‘Terrorism cannot be tolerated’

.Former BCCI President and Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that India should break all cricketing ties with Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indians.

Speaking to news agency ANI in Kolkata, Ganguly said, "100 per cent, this (breaking ties with Pakistan) should be done. Strict action is necessary. It is no joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated."

The strained relations between two neighbours have led them to not play a bilateral series since 2012-23. India had last toured Pakistan during the Asia Cup of 2008 and in the recent times have refused to travel to the neighbouring country for the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup