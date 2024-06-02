Sourav Ganguly warns Rahul Dravid against repeating 'mistake' in T20 World Cup 2024: 'When I see Virat's wife...'
Team India aims to win an ICC trophy after a 10-year wait, despite previous losses. Sourav Ganguly advised coach Rahul Dravid and the team to play with freedom and relax in T20 World Cup 2024.
On the road to their World Cup opener, Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated Bangladesh by 60 runs in a warm-up match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Notably, the Men in Blue will be competing in the USA and West Indies to lift an ICC trophy after a wait of more than 10 years. India reached the finals of the ODI World Cup and the Test World Cup last year, but were eventually beaten by Australia.