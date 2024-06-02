Team India aims to win an ICC trophy after a 10-year wait, despite previous losses. Sourav Ganguly advised coach Rahul Dravid and the team to play with freedom and relax in T20 World Cup 2024.

On the road to their World Cup opener, Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated Bangladesh by 60 runs in a warm-up match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Notably, the Men in Blue will be competing in the USA and West Indies to lift an ICC trophy after a wait of more than 10 years. India reached the finals of the ODI World Cup and the Test World Cup last year, but were eventually beaten by Australia.

Ahead of the start of the 2024 T20 World Cup today, former India captain Sourav Ganguly offered some advice to India coach Rahul Dravid. Ganguly said it was important for the coach and the team to relax a bit and play with freedom.

Ganguly's advice to Dravid and Co.: In an interaction with RevSportz, Ganguly said,"If I can say something to Rahul [Dravid] and, make no mistake, he is a champion cricketer and cricket brain, it will be to relax a little. When I see Rohit’s wife in the stands, it is evident how much pressure she is under. When I see Virat’s wife, I see the kind of pressure she is feeling."

"We in India make this mistake of pushing too much. I think back to the 2003 [World Cup] final, for example. If anything, we need to relax when we are playing the big games. Just play with freedom." Ganguly added.

The T-20 World Cup 2024 will officially begin with the clash between Canada and the United States today. Meanwhile, Team India will play their first match against Ireland on June 5, followed by the rivetting clash against rivals Pakistan on June 9. They will then face the hosts US on June 12 and play their first league stage match against Canada on June 15.

