Sourav Ganguly's big warning for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma before 2027 WC; ‘the game will go away…they will go away’

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly sounded unsure of the availability of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the 2027 ODI World Cup. While Kohli will be 38, Rohit will be approaching 40 by the time the ODI World Cup kicks off in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Both Kohli and Rohit have retired from the T20Is (after 2024 T20 World Cup) and Tests (last month) around same time. With either of them not playing domestic games even, it will be challenging for the Indian duo to keep up their fitness on level as international cricket demands when the ODI World Cup nears in 2027.

To add more to that there will be limited ODIs for both Rohit and Virat to play in the next two years. The Indian team are scheduled to play 27 ODIs across nine bilateral series to prepare for the ODI World Cup in 2027 with an average of 15 international games for both annually.

"All of us must understand, just like everyone, the game will go away from them and they will go away from the game," Ganguly was quoted as saying to PTI. "It won't be easy, with 15 games a year," he added.

Despite retiring from two formats of the game, both Rohit and Virat have desired to play the ODI World Cup once last time. Although Virat lifted the ODI World Cup in 2011, Rohit led India to the 2023 final, but missed out on the silverware with a loss to Australia.

Asked if Ganguly has any advice for the Indian greats, the former BCCI president responded by saying, “I have got no advice. I think they know the game as much I do. They will take a call.”

Sourav Ganguly open to coaching role Meanwhile, Ganguly, who will turn 53 this July, said he is not averse to coaching the Indian team. He was the Team Director of Delhi Capitals between 2018-19 and 2022-24.

"I never really thought about it because I got into different roles. I finished (competitive cricket) in 2013 and then became Board (BCCI) President," said Ganguly.