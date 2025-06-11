Sourav Ganguly's blueprint for Shubman Gill on how to use Jasprit Bumrah in England; ‘Use him as wicket-taker, use…’

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly dished out a detailed blueprint on how to use Jasprit Bumrah on English conditions to get maximum output from the pacer in the five-match Test series. Bumrah has been one of the pillars in Indian cricket in the past few years. However, his workload management in recent times has been a concern.

Advertisement

Although the Indian management would want the premier pacer to be available for all five Tests, Bumrah is likely to be rested in at least one Test match if not a couple, thus ensuring him to be in his best possible shape throughout the series. Ganguly came up with a clear plan for new captain Shubman Gill on how to get Bumrah for all the five games.

“Shubman Gill needs to understand to not bowl Bumrah into the ground. Use him as a wicket-taker, use him in short spells, so that he remains fit for five Test matches,” Ganguly told RevSportz. "And make sure the others (chip in) – young Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj has got tremendous fitness and ability, and is a warhorse.

Advertisement

“Make sure Bumrah is used as a wicket-taker. He has got to understand that, and I am sure Gautam (Gambhir) is there , and the senior players there, they will guide him,” added the former BCCI president.

How to keep Jasprit Bumrah fresh all time? Despite being the no.1 Test bowler in the world, Bumrah broke down in Australia in the fifth and final Test in Sydney. Such was the extent of his back injury, that the 31-year-old had to miss India's triumphant ICC Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai and the initial part of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement

Also Read | Can Jasprit Bumrah play all five Test matches in England? Former coach explains

With four fast bowlers important against England, Ganguly wants Gill to not use Bumrah for more than 12-13 overs in a day. “You’ve got to look out for him and not make him bowl more than 12-13 overs. I believe four fast bowlers are important,” said the former left-hander.