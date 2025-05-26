Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish Ganguly, sister-in-law narrowly escape speedboat mishap in Puri; here's what happened

Former Bengal cricketer Snehasish Ganguly encountered a harrowing experience on Saturday, May 24, after the speedboat he and his wife, Arptia, were travelling in capsized at sea in Puri, Odisha.

He and his wife Arpita are back in Kolkata after their miraculous escape.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Snehasish said: "It was a life-threatening accident. The boat capsized and we were saved by the local people and fishermen. I thank Lord Jagannath. This is sort of second life for us."

Snehasish is former Indian legendary captain Sourav Ganguly's brother and the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Huge wave The 56-year-old and his wife were enjoying a water sports activity in Puri while on holiday when the accident happened at sea.

A huge wave hit their speedboat and forced the duo and other occupants into the sea, and they had to be rescued by lifeguards who used rubber floats to bring them to safety.

Snehasish represented Bengal in 59 Ranji Trophy matches and has scored 2,534 runs along with two wickets to his name.

Immediate danger Arpita Ganguly spoke to television channel NDTV and said as soon as the duo ventured into the sea on their speedboat, a huge wave capsized the boat.

“The sea was already very rough. There was a capacity of 10 people on the boat, but they allowed only three to four people on board. This was the last boat to go into the sea for the day.

"We had raised concerns over going into the sea, but the operators told us that it is fine,” she was quoted as saying to NDTV.

She further added that, “If the lifeguards had not come, we would not have been saved. I’m still in trauma...never faced something like this. If there had been more people on the boat, maybe it would not have flipped.”