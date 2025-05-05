Sourav Ganguly's golden words for RR's IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi; ‘I have seen your game, there’s no need to…’

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly advised 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi to stick to his fearless approach and game. Suryavanshi, who came into the Rajasthan Royals playing XI at the expense of an injured Sanju Samson, became an overnight sensation after his record-breaking hundred in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Taking note of the young talent, Ganguly met the Rajasthan Royals opener when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosted the 2008 champions on Sunday. Based on an India Today report, the duo exchanged a few words at the Eden Gardens.

“I have seen your game. Play the way you play fearless cricket. There is no need to change your game," Ganguly told Suryavanshi, as quoted by the publication.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL journey so far Bought for ₹1.1 crore during the mega auction last year, Suryavanshi announced his arrival in the league of big boys with a first-ball six off Shardul Thakur against Lucknow Super Giants. Two games later, the teenager from Bihar was in the record books for being the youngest ever to score an IPL and T20 century (world) at 14 years and 32 days.

He also became the fastest Indian to score an IPL hundred, surpassing Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball ton in 2008. Suryavanshi reached his three figures in just 35 balls. However, post his hundred, Suryavanshi recorded scores of zero and four.

Against, KKR, Suryavanshi started with a boundary off Vaibhav Arora but miscued the next ball for Ajinkya Rahane to take a brilliant catch running backwards. Notably, Rajasthan Royals are alsready eliminated from the race for IPL 2025 qualification.