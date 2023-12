South Africa's explosive batter Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas in the white-ball format against India from 10 December. Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the squads on Monday with young players like Nandre Burger, David Bedingham, and Tristan Stubbs getting their maiden Test call against India. Regular South African skipper Temba Bavuma and star pacer Kagiso Rabada will rest from the T20 and ODI format during the series.

India will begin its South Africa tour on 10 December with a three-match T20I series set to unfold at Kingsmead Stadium. Subsequently, the second T20I is slated for 12 December at St George's Oval, culminating in the final match of the 20-over format on 14 December at Wanderers Stadium.

Following the T20Is, the 50-over encounter is set to commence on 17 December at Wanderers Stadium. The second and concluding ODI matches are earmarked for 19 December and 21 December, completing the series. The two Test matches between India and South Africa will be played from 26 to 30 December and 3 to 7 January.