South Africa captain Temba Bavuma reacts to 'chokers' tag, says, 'doubt you would say that about India'
Bavuma said that the tag may not work for India if they fail to win the tournament even if they have won all 7 matches so far.
Temba Bavuma-led South Africa faces the Rohit Sharma-led India in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens on 5 November. But before that, Proteas skipper addressed a press conference, where unimpressed by the question from the reporter, he gave a sharp response.