South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions Live Streaming: How to watch WCL clash in India? SAC vs PAKC probable XIs

Having won all their three matches so far in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), South Africa Champions will be aiming to make it four wins in a row when they take on Pakistan Champions in an mouth-watering clash on Friday at the Grace Road in Leicester. The match starts on 9 PM IST.

South Africa Champions began their campaign with a win over West Indies Champions via a bowl-out. The AB de Villiers-led side then got better of defending champions India Champions by 88 runs in a game marred by rain before registering a 10-wicket victory over England Champions in their third game.

SA-C vs PAK-C probable XIs Pakistan Champions: Shoaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Abdul Razzaq, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal.

South Africa Champions: JA Rudolph, SJ Erwee, AB de Villiers (C), JP Duminy, JT Smuts, MN van Wyk (wk), WD Parnell, CH Morris, GC Viljoen, D Olivier, Imran Tahir.

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions head-to-head South Africa Champions have only once faced Pakistan Champions in WCL in 2024 with the Proteas winning the clash. This will be their second-ever meet in the tournament's history.

When and where to watch SA-C vs PAK-C in India? Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the World Championship of Legends in India. The South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions clash in WCL 2025 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions will be available on FanCode app and website.

South Africa vs Pakistan WCL 2025 squads South Africa Champions: Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, AB de Villiers(c), Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla, Albie Morkel, Henry Davids, Richard Levi, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Vilas