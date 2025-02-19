South Africa drop new jersey for Champions Trophy 2025 designed by Macron; netizens miss ‘days of Adidas’

As Pakistan and New Zealand prepare for Champions Trophy 2025 first match and ninth edition of the series, South Africa's cricket team has filled the excitement further by dropping an-all new jersey for the most sought-after cricket contest. Pakistan and United Arab Emirates are jointly hosting the grand event, which kicks off on February 19 and will feature a final showdown on March 9.

The top eight ranked men's national teams, which qualified the 2023 Cricket World Cup, will be in a face-off for 2025 Champions Trophy. Unveiling the new jersey, Proteas Men in a post on X stated, “Fresh Kits. Fresh Energy. Same Mission. Watch as the boys try on their brand-new #ChampionsTrophy amour!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Macron as official apparel and technical partner of Proteas Women CSA and Proteas Men CSA, the team is set to showcase talent in the quadrennial ODI cricket tournament.

Also Read | Top 5 players to watch in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

“The Proteas have a fresh new look! We’re proud to welcome Macron as our official apparel partner, bringing world-class innovation and style to South African cricket,”

Advertisement

Social media reaction Reacting to this major development, a user praised the kit and wrote, “Very beautiful jersey.” Another user commented, “I miss the days of Adidas, those kits were (fire emoticon)." A third user remarked, "Amul should have created their logo with same color as kit." A fourth user replied, “One of the most beautiful kits in a while.”

Champions Trophy history The origin of Champions Trophy can be traced back to 1998 inaugural edition which was named ICC KnockOut Trophy. The mega event took place in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka where South Africa emerged victorious. Hansie Cronje’s South Africa cricket team, the Proteas, exhibited exceptional performance and secured the final victory against the West Indies.

Advertisement

In 2002, it was renamed as ICC Champions Trophy. Subsequently, it was reorganised as a quadrennial tournament by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2009 onwards.