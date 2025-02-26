South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters live streaming details: When and where to watch IML 2025 clash on TV & online

Having lost their tournament opener to India Masters by a narrow four runs, Sri Lanka Masters would like to bring their campaign back on track on Wednesday at the International Masters League (IML) 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. This is also South Africa Masters' first game of the tournament.

South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters match details The South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters clash will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday (February 26). The match starts at 7:30 PM IST with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior.

Advertisement

Live streaming of South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Colors Cineplex are the official broadcasters of IML 2025. The South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters match will be telecast live on Colors Cineplex and Colors Cineplex Superhits channels. Live streaming of South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters clash will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters probable XIs Sri Lanka Masters: Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara (c & wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dilruwan Perera

South Africa Masters: Morne van Wyk (wk), Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis (C), JP Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Henry Davids, Vernon Philander, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Eddie Leie, Thandi Tshabalala