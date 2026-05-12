South Africa name squad for ICC Womens T20 World Cup in June

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 12 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced the 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, set to take place in England and Wales from June 12.

The Proteas Women will be captained by Laura Wolvaardt. The squad also sees the return of fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, as South Africa go in pursuit of their maiden world title, according to the CSA media release.

The 37-year-old, who last represented the Proteas in the T20 World Cup final in Cape Town in February 2023, brings a wealth of experience, adding 113 T20I caps and a national record of 123 wickets to the group.

She will be joined by Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk, who are back after recovering from illness and a calf injury, respectively.

Wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso also returns from a wrist injury that ruled her out of the recent T20I series against India and will link up with Sinalo Jafta in the wicketkeeping department.

Kayla Reyneke is set for her first senior World Cup after enjoying a breakout international season. The former SA U19 Women's captain ended the 2025/26 campaign with a batting average of 53 and five wickets in her first nine T20Is.

The remainder of the squad includes Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon. Meanwhile, the bowling attack features seamers Ayabonga Khaka and Tumi Sekhukhune, as well as spin queen Nonkululeko Mlaba.

The Proteas will get their undeniable journey underway when they depart for England on 25 May for a camp in Arundel, where they will face Australia in three training matches from 31 May - 04 June, before turning their attention to the official World Cup warm-up fixtures.

After reaching the last three ICC tournament finals, South Africa will begin their latest T20 World Cup campaign in Group 1 against Australia on 13 June in Manchester, before facing Pakistan, India, the Netherlands and Bangladesh.

Proteas Women head coach, Mandla Mashimbyi, said, "We're excited for the big show ahead, and I think the players have really put in the work over the last few months. The 4-1 series win against India gave us a lot of confidence, but there are still final touch-ups we need to make before the World Cup starts.

"Having someone like Shabnim back adds a lot of value to the group. We had good conversations and you could see the hunger she still has to represent South Africa and help this team achieve something special. We're also pleased to have players like Marizanne, Dane and Karabo available again. Every team goes to a World Cup wanting to win it, and we are no different, but for us it's about staying in love with the process, taking it one game at a time and continuing to improve as the tournament advances," she added.

Proteas' ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk.

Proteas Fixtures - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Saturday, 13 June - Old Trafford, Manchester South Africa vs Australia

Wednesday, 17 June - Edgbaston, Birmingham South Africa vs Pakistan

Sunday, 21 June - Old Trafford, Manchester South Africa vs India

Thursday, 25 June - Bristol County Ground, Bristol South Africa vs Netherlands