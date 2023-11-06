India showcased their dominance with a resounding victory against South Africa at Eden Gardens. The Sunday match unveiled India's supremacy with an impressive 243-run win. This marked the biggest World Cup defeat for the South African team.

The Eden Gardens roared as Virat Kohli struck a magnificent century, leading India to a commanding position. Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling was nothing short of spectacular, becoming the first Indian spinner to claim five wickets in a World Cup match. His spell was a masterclass, leaving the Proteas in disarray. Also Read: India at Wankhede: ICC World Cup semi-final tickets sold out; but this website is selling it for ₹ 3 lakh Meanwhile, legendary South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes posted a hilarious comment on X (formerly Twitter). He posted a photo of his Royal Enfield Hunter and wrote that it had “a lot in common with the Proteas cricket team" after yesterday’s World Cup match. He added: “nicely cleaned up".

Jonty's “savage" comment comes as South Africa had an enviable record before this, winning six of their last seven matches. They had the unique distinction of defeating India in the 2011 World Cup. That victory was etched in cricketing annals. Yet, this time, the outcome was drastically different.

The day's play highlighted a stark contrast. South Africa's performance dwindled to their lowest ever in a 50-over World Cup, 83 runs. This score stands out as a significant dip from their past performances that have dominated most other teams in the tournament.

India's unbeaten record at World Cup 2023

India continued their exceptional form and remained unbeaten. Days before, they had routed Sri Lanka with ease (by 302 runs), dominated England (by 100 runs) and outsmarted New Zealand (by 4 wickets). The continued excellence by the Men in Blue with both bat and ball is a clear indication of their formidable form.

This victory at Kolkata's iconic venue was not just about the numbers on the scoreboard. It was a statement. It highlighted the gap between India's current cricketing strength and that of their international counterparts.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.