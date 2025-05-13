South Africa squad for WTC final against Australia: Lungi Ngidi returns for Proteas in summit clash

South Africa have announced their 15-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, scheduled for June 11-15 at Lord's Cricket ground.

Advertisement

Fast bowler Lungi Ngigi makes his return to the team after missing out South Africa's home summer series with a groin injury.

Full fitness The right arm quick, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, has since fully recovered. He has played a series of white ball matches for South Africa and in T20 leagues across the world, including in the IPL.

Advertisement

Temba Bavuma will continue to lead the Proteas as they look to bag their first-ever WTC title. This is their first apperance in the final, after they finished top of the WTC Standings with a point percentage of 69.44.

South Africa squad: Unchanged core for WTC final South Africa have made only two changes to their squad that faced Pakistan earlier this year and have kept faith in their core. Youngster Kwena Maphaka will make way for Ngidi, while the Proteas have also axed top-order batter Matthew Breetzke.

The Proteas batting mainstays include Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, rising star Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, and skipper Bavuma.

While the former three will be the top order options, the latter troika will be the options in the key middle order slots.

Advertisement

Kyle Verreynne will be keeping wickets while Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen are the all-rounders who can play a crucial innings with the bat i0f required.

Kagiso Rabada will headline the pace bowling unit with Ngidi, Dane Paterson, and Corbin Bosch providing support.

Left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will be the frontline spinner while Senuran Muthusamy is the backup option.