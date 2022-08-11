South Africa T20 league: Rashid Khan, Rabada, Livingstone in MI Cape town squad

“I'm excited as we begin our journey in building “MI Cape Town". With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy - having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid, Kagiso, Liam, Sam, to the #OneFamily and happy to have Dewald continue with us on this new journey. We are certain that MI Cape Town, like the two other teams, will play the brand of cricket MI is synonymous with - playing fearless cricket, and the same will resonate with the passionate cricket fans of South Africa and across the world, " said Mr. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio in the company press release.