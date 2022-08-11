Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
South Africa T20 league: Rashid Khan, Rabada, Livingstone in MI Cape town squad

Rashid Khan played a crucial role in Gujarat Titans recent victory in IPL 2022.
2 min read . 11 Aug 2022Devesh Kumar

  • The players identified have been consistent performers over the years
  • Earlier this week, MI announced the name and identity of ‘MI Cape Town’ team dedicated to the fans of Cape Town

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance-owned cricket team MI Cape Town on Thursday announced signing of five new players. The signing came ahead of the inaugural edition of the Cricket South Africa T20 league.

The five players signed have been consistent performers over the years. MI Cape town has also signed an uncapped player Dewald Brevis who had a breakthrough season with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

The other four players are Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone. 

“I'm excited as we begin our journey in building “MI Cape Town". With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy - having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid, Kagiso, Liam, Sam, to the #OneFamily and happy to have Dewald continue with us on this new journey. We are certain that MI Cape Town, like the two other teams, will play the brand of cricket MI is synonymous with - playing fearless cricket, and the same will resonate with the passionate cricket fans of South Africa and across the world, " said Mr. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio in the company press release. 

MI Cape Town is one of two teams which came after the recent global expansion of the Indian Cricket franchise, Mumbai Indian owned by Reliance Industries Limited. With MI Cape Town, now the franchise will have three international T20 teams, Mumbai Indians, MI Emirates of UAE’s International League T20 and MI Cape Town of South Africa’s T20 League.

Earlier this week, MI announced the name and identity of ‘MI Cape Town’ or phonetically “MY Cape Town", team dedicated to the fans of Cape Town.

Mumbai Indian has the most number of titles in the Indian Premier League and is one of the most consistent cricket franchises in India. With 5 titles in IPL, the franchise has also shown strength in other global T20 leagues. The last season of the IPL didn't go well for the team but the franchise hopes to bounce back.

For its debut season, which will begin in January of next year, the new T20 league in the Cricket South Africa has announced that it has already secured over 30 foreign players.

