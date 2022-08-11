South Africa T20 league: Rashid Khan, Rabada, Livingstone in MI Cape town squad

The other four players are Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.
“I'm excited as we begin our journey in building “MI Cape Town". With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy - having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid, Kagiso, Liam, Sam, to the #OneFamily and happy to have Dewald continue with us on this new journey. We are certain that MI Cape Town, like the two other teams, will play the brand of cricket MI is synonymous with - playing fearless cricket, and the same will resonate with the passionate cricket fans of South Africa and across the world, " said Mr. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio in the company press release.
MI Cape Town is one of two teams which came after the recent global expansion of the Indian Cricket franchise, Mumbai Indian owned by Reliance Industries Limited. With MI Cape Town, now the franchise will have three international T20 teams, Mumbai Indians, MI Emirates of UAE’s International League T20 and MI Cape Town of South Africa’s T20 League.
Earlier this week, MI announced the name and identity of ‘MI Cape Town’ or phonetically “MY Cape Town", team dedicated to the fans of Cape Town.
Mumbai Indian has the most number of titles in the Indian Premier League and is one of the most consistent cricket franchises in India. With 5 titles in IPL, the franchise has also shown strength in other global T20 leagues. The last season of the IPL didn't go well for the team but the franchise hopes to bounce back.