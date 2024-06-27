South Africa thrash Afghanistan by 9 wickets, secure first-ever berth to T20 World Cup Final
A clinical South Africa crushed Afghanistan by 9 wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba, San Fernando. This is the first time that South Africa have qualified for the final of the T20 World Cup, where they will meet the winner of the semi-final clash between India and England.