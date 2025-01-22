Active Stocks
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 score after 5 overs is 9/0
LIVE UPDATES

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 score after 5 overs is 9/0

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 01:55 PM IST
Livemint

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 9/0 after 5 overs, Ben Dawkins at 4 runs and Ben Mayes at 1 runs

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score, 3rd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025Premium
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score, 3rd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025. Match will start on 22 Jan 2025 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Stellenbosch University 1

South Africa Under-19 squad -
Adnaan Lagadien, Carl Fryer, Daniel Bosman, Semal Pillay, Divan de Villiers, Jason Rowles, Paul James, Bennie Hansen, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Bandile Mbatha, Chad Mason, Enathi Khitshini, Nqobani Mokoena, Ntando Soni, Raeeq Daniels
England Under-19 squad -
Aaryan Sawant, Ben Dawkins, Ben Mayes, James Isbell, Archie Vaughan, Eddie Jack, Harry Moore, Jack Home, James Minto, Joe Moores, Thomas Rew, Alex French, Alex Green, Alex Wade, Farhan Ahmed, Naavya Sharma, Tazeem Ali

22 Jan 2025, 01:55:21 PM IST

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 9/0 after 5 overs

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
England Under-19
Ben Dawkins 4 (13)
Ben Mayes 1 (20)
South Africa Under-19
Raeeq Daniels 0/4 (3)

22 Jan 2025, 01:52:21 PM IST

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 9/0 after 4 overs

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
England Under-19
Ben Mayes 1 (20)
Ben Dawkins 4 (7)
South Africa Under-19
Carl Fryer 0/4 (2)

22 Jan 2025, 01:43:20 PM IST

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 5/0 after 3 overs

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
England Under-19
Ben Mayes 1 (17)
Ben Dawkins 1 (3)
South Africa Under-19
Raeeq Daniels 0/4 (2)

22 Jan 2025, 01:40:20 PM IST

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 4/0 after 2 overs

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
England Under-19
Ben Mayes 1 (12)
Ben Dawkins 0 (2)
South Africa Under-19
Carl Fryer 0/0 (1)

22 Jan 2025, 01:37:20 PM IST

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: England Under-19 at 4/0 after 1 overs

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
England Under-19
Ben Dawkins 0 (2)
Ben Mayes 1 (6)
South Africa Under-19
Raeeq Daniels 0/3 (1)

22 Jan 2025, 12:31:59 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025

South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Match Details
3rd Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025 between South Africa Under-19 and England Under-19 to be held at Stellenbosch University 1 at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

